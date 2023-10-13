Rapper Lil Yachty is making headlines with his latest jaw-dropping purchase, revealing his extravagant custom diamond grills worth a staggering $1,050,000. Designed by renowned dentist Thomas Connelly, D.D.S., the dental artwork showcases 16 carats of dazzling diamonds, with 4 uniquely cut stones adding to the opulent appeal, TMZ reports.

This luxurious dental transformation is just the latest addition to the rapper's collection of lavish accessories, as he proudly displayed not only the eye-catching grills but also other iced-out items, including a ring boasting 22 carats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Connelly, DDS (@connellydds)

This isn't the first time Lil Yachty has indulged in high-end dental fashion. Previously sporting rainbow grills reportedly worth $35,000 in 2017, he later opted for a more sophisticated look, investing a hefty $80,000 in pearly veneers.

Dr. Thomas Connelly, known for his work with numerous celebrities such as Cardi B, Offset, and Post Malone, explained the intricate process involved in crafting these extravagant dental pieces during an interview. The meticulous procedure requires cutting holes in diamonds without compromising their integrity, often leading to significant diamond wastage.

While Lil Yachty's million-dollar investment in his diamond grills has stirred considerable buzz, it seems the rapper is savoring every moment of his sparkling new look. Sharing snapshots of the stunning transformation on his social media, Lil Yachty exclaimed, “Boat Boy freezing,” as he proudly showcased his latest indulgence in extravagant style.