An arguable GOAT, Lindsey Vonn, loves her cows

A lot of athletes love their sponsorship deals, commercials, and anything that gets them money. However, winning so many World Cups makes them want something else. Olympics winner Lindsey Vonn made an interesting choice when she beat out Elisabeth Goergl and Viktoria Rebensburg at Val d'Isere. She was also chasing the all-time wins record set by Annemarie Moser-Proell. In return for all of this glory, she did not want cash. Instead, she opted for a cow and explained this choice in her latest appearance, via The Why with Dwyane Wade.

“I have got a cow. A live cow…And actually, it motivated me. I was like, there's a cow in the finish…and I'm going to f**king win this cow,” the multi-Olympic medal-winning skier said to Dwyane Wade.

Lindsey Vonn has 82 World Cup wins under her belt, 43 of them came from downhill while 28 are from Super G. However, none of these victories, not even her eight-straight downhill World Cup globes or three medals in the Olympics, compared to her joy in winning the cow at Val d'Isere in 2005.

“It was a special French cow from this very particular part of France that makes a very particular cheese. And so I won…Okay, so I got the cow. In the end, I had to negotiate to get the actual cow. Cows are worth a lot of money, that cow is worth between 8-10K… They were going to give me, like, a $5,000 check. I was like, no,” Lindsey Vonn declared.

In the end, she got her cow and named her Olympe. This started a herd because Olympe got pregnant. Since then, Vonn had other cows named Sunny, Karin, Shirley, Don, and Winnie. The Olympic medalist also won a goat named Laura when she notched a gold medal in the 2009 World Championships.