No, this isn't the start of a raunchy new Dr. Seuss book, there's just no other possible way to describe Lindsey Vonn's newly posted vacation pics on Instagram. She went under the sea to take her followers up close and personal with some sting rays, and she shouldn't be surprised if the pics and videos are viewed by more than just aspiring marine biologists.

The Olympic gold medalist skier posted the pics along with the caption, “Took a quick break last weekend. Nerded out with all my new free diving gear (thx Mares🤿 🙏🏻) and got to play footsie with some very friendly stingrays. Thankful for those amazing few days. Now it’s back on the road again for your regularly scheduled hustle 💪🏻.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn)

The pics show Vonn taking selfies on the beach, going snorkeling, taking boat rides, seeing a shipwreck and yes, hanging with stingrays, though Vonn neglected to mention the preponderance of derriere visibility in the frame in her stingray video. Or maybe that was meant as an intentional surprise.