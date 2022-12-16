By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Lionel Messi is set to play one of the biggest matches of his storied career on Sunday, and you can be sure his grandmother will be watching the contest with bated breath, along with the entire country of Argentina.

Excited fans congregated out front of his grandma’s house after the South American nation dispatched Croatia in the semifinal, waving Argentina flags and chanting Messi’s name.

Messi’s grandma felt all the love from Argentina fans as crowds chanted Lionel Messi’s name infront of her house 🙌 Can Argentina pull off a FIFA World Cup championship against France? (via ness.leone/ TikTok) pic.twitter.com/9XKA6XduBY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 16, 2022

It’ll be a tall task for Messi and the blue and white on Sunday, who face a France squad that hasn’t lost an elimination game at the World Cup since 2014.

Argentina has been painstakingly close to their first World Cup title in the Messi era; they lost to Germany in 2014 on a late goal in extra time when the game seemed destined for penalties. They have won the World Cup twice, though: once at home in 1978 and again in Mexico in 1986, led by the incredible play of Diego Maradona.

In one of the most stunning upsets in the history of the World Cup, Argentina lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their first group stage game. They haven’t lost since, and have conceded just three goals the rest of the way.

Messi has been exceptional in the 2022 iteration of the tournament, scoring a team high five goals in six contests to go along with three assists and 14 shots on target.

If Argentina can take home their first title since 1986, Lionel Messi will be almost guaranteed the Golden Boot to go along with the first World Cup of his legendary career, and he’ll also send his home country (and grandmother) into a frenzy.