In a harrowing incident, Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, has shared the distressing details of a violent robbery that targeted her family in Rosario, Argentina, reported by GOAL.

The victim, Roccuzzo's cousin Agustina Scalia, fell prey to armed assailants as she traveled from her family's supermarket to deposit a substantial sum of £18,000 ($22,500) in Argentine pesos at a local bank. During the attack, the thieves not only made off with the cash haul but also fired at least one gunshot and shattered a car window.

Roccuzzo took to social media to share images from her family's ordeal, expressing gratitude that it was only a frightening experience in the face of the prevalent injustices in today's world. The caption accompanying the pictures conveyed the family's awareness of the challenging times.

Following the incident, Roccuzzo's emotional response conveyed her love and concern for her family members who endured the terrifying ordeal. Meanwhile, a colleague who was present during the incident recounted the chaos, describing the gunshots and the alarming moment when the attackers fled with the stolen money.

The head of the radio command, Diego Santamaria, confirmed details of the attack, indicating that the gunshot occurred when the car attempted to escape. The assailants, driving a white car, intercepted the family on their way to the bank, resulting in a broken window and the theft of the substantial sum.

Despite the distressing incident, Lionel Messi, who recently returned to Argentina for World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil, will now take a brief respite with his family during the MLS offseason. The Inter Miami superstar is expected to resume training in January, participating in pre-season friendlies before the MLS campaign kicks off in February. A potential friendly against his boyhood club, Newell's Old Boys, in the United States is under consideration.