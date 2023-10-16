The Detroit Lions are banged up at the running back position, with Jahmyr Gibbs missing the Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a hamstring injury and David Montgomery leaving that game early with a rib injury. While it’s unclear how long Montgomery will be out, he is slated to miss some time and could possibly be a candidate to head to the IR.

Replacing Montgomery’s production as the early-down and goalline back over the next few weeks could prove difficult for the Lions, who have been hesitant to hand Jahmyr Gibbs that role early on in the season. While it’s possible Gibbs returns to full health and shoulders the load, it also seems likely that Detroit will look to the free agency pool to add some depth at the running back position with all the injuries in their backfield, especially with Zonovan Knight being moved to injured reserve recently as well.

Let’s take a look at three free agent running backs that would make sense for Detroit to target.

Free Agent Running Back Target No. 1: Leonard Fournette

The best potential free agent signing for the Lions would be Leonard Fournette, aka Lombardi Lenny, who could bring championship experience and capable hands out of the backfield for Jared Goff to rely on. While Montgomery has been used almost solely as a rusher (94 carries to 6 receptions), getting a proven veteran who could fill into Montgomery’s workhorse role or Jahmyr Gibbs’s passing down role could make sense both in the immediate and long-term for the Lions.

Fournette is a big body who can churn out yards between the tackles, but he can also pass protect, and catch. While the explosiveness isn’t what it once was, Fournette was relied upon heavily by Tom Brady as a safety blanket and was clearly trusted by him. Fournette racked up 73 receptions last season, and his passing game skills aren’t going to be found anywhere else in free agency.

Getting a running back who can play both roles and has veteran experience is a best-case scenario for Dan Campbell and Detroit, making Fournette the clear top option in free agency.

Free Agent Running Back Target No. 2: Benny Snell

Benny Snell spent the preseason with the Lions running backs, but was beat out by Craig Reynolds for the third running back spot on the regular season roster. Getting someone who is familiar with the playbook and schemes and will need very little coaching could be an effective way to handle David Montgomery’s potential absence, and Snell is still young enough (25) to have a lot of juice left in his legs. Pittsburgh’s offensive line didn’t do Snell any favors, as he’s averaged only 3.6 yards per attempt in his career.

Running behind a much improved offensive line, Snell could return some good value and allow the Lions to keep chugging along without having to bring anyone up to speed. If continuity is a factor, Snell is a good option to take some of the work from Gibbs and/or Reynolds but not require a ton of carries the rest of the way.

Free Agent RB Target No. 3: Trade instead

The Lions spending any draft capital on more running backs would make the internet explode, but a 7th round pick or a late swap wouldn’t hurt anyone, especially if the running back had some versatility and could help in other areas. Enter Atlanta Falcons running back/kick returner/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, who has been out of the regular rotation due to the presence of Bijan Robinson in Atlanta.

Patterson is a veteran on his last legs, and deserves a shot at going to the Super Bowl. He’s not currently helping Atlanta, so a trade to Detroit would be a fascinating landing spot. Patterson emerged as a legitimate goalline threat at running back over the last two seasons, pounding in 14 touchdowns on the ground. His big frame (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) helps him push the pile, and he’s explosive in the open field out in space.

Ideally, the Lions wouldn’t need Patterson for the long haul, but he makes sense as a viable goalline replacement for David Montgomery and a special teams or gadget-type player once everyone in Detroit’s backfield returns to full health.

If the Lions don’t opt for the best player available in free agency (Leonard Fournette) or a player who knows the system (Benny Snell), picking up C-Patt from the Falcons would be a great fit to hold down the fort for the Lions running backs while everyone else gets healthy during the toughest part of the regular season schedule.