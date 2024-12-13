The Detroit Lions (21-1) are on top of the NFC and have officially secured a postseason spot following their win over the Green Bay Packers. It's been a historic season for the team. For one, their 11-game winning streak is already a franchise record. Additionally, this is the first time in history that the Lions managed back-to-back 12-win seasons, per The 33rd Team. Add in all the other records and stats that they garnered throughout the season, and it's safe to say that football fans in Detroit are smiling at the moment.

Nonetheless, Dan Campbell and Co. have plenty of work to do if they want to ensure that a first-round bye is in the books. This weekend, Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills (10-3) — who are second in the AFC and have also clinched a playoff berth themselves — will be visiting Ford Field for a highly-anticipated clash. The heavy lifting doesn't end there; The Lions will also be facing the Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) and division-rival Minnesota Vikings (11-2) to close out the regular season.

With how they're playing, it's honestly hard to see the Lions in a situation that puts them at a disadvantage. Still, no team is infallible, and there are potential scenarios that look to be risky for the Michigan-based squad.

A Wild Card clash with the Washington Commanders

Say, for example, Detroit loses a couple of tail-end games, resulting in a number-two seed NFC finish while the Bills end up on top. Assuming that the rest of the conference standings remain as is to end the regular season, the Lions will be facing the seventh-seeded Washington Commanders (8-5) in the Wild Cards.

It's an opponent that recently experienced a rough patch of road. At one point, the Commanders held a 7-2 record, but they suddenly experienced a three-game losing streak, causing a drop in the standings. They did bounce back last Sunday via a 42-10 blowout win over the Tennessee Titans.

What makes this a risky scenario? The lack of familiarity.

Looking at the most recent games between both teams (which date years back), the wins have mostly been on Detroit's side. However, the Lions have yet to face this revamped Commanders squad, who have made forward strides with new head coach Dan Quinn and rookie sensation Jayden Daniels. Washington boasts one of the league's best offenses, mostly due to their run game. The Commanders average 156.9 rushing yards — third most in the NFL.

Of course, the Lions are still favored here. Besides their fiery, well-rounded offense, Detroit's fifth-ranked run defense — which allows opponents just 93.9 yards on the ground — will make it a tough game for the Commanders. Still, with both teams having never shared a football field since 2022, the Lions have to make sure they bring their A-game, if ever.

A Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Change up the scenario to one where the current NFC standings remain as is by the end of the regular season. That gives the Lions a first-round bye. And factor in a Wild Card weekend that sees all the higher seeds winning their respective matchups. If that happens, then Detroit will face the fourth-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round.

Among all NFL teams, the Buccaneers were the only ones to put a loss on the Lions' record this season. This happened back in Week 2, when Detroit failed to convert on multiple endgame TD attempts, giving Tampa Bay a 20-16 victory. While the Lions did dominate in terms of total yardage (463 yards), they were just 1-of-7 (14%) from the red zone, indicating how much trouble the Bucs' defense caused near the endzone. Presently, Tampa Bay is top-10 in terms of red zone defense, holding opponents to 51.02% (TD percentage) from within 20 yards.

If the Lions face Baker Mayfield and Co. once more, this is a concern they'll have to overcome to move deeper into the postseason.