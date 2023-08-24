The Detroit Lions have done an incredible job of filling out the roster with talent all over the field, but there's one potential weak spot that could be filled with a last-minute trade before Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. While the Lions could have a great season and win the NFC North without making any trades, acquiring a star wide receiver like Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans could make the Lions a serious Super Bowl contender.

Here's why the Lions making a trade for Mike Evans before Week 1 makes sense for both teams:

Why the Lions need help at wide receiver

The Detroit Lions surprisingly had one of the league's most explosive offensive units last year, led by Jared Goff and his connection with Amon-Ra St. Brown. But Detroit has seen big changes on the offensive side of the ball over the last calendar year, as the team traded T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota, dealt D'Andre Swift to Philadelphia, saw D.J. Chark leave to Carolina in free agency, and added rookie tight end Sam LaPorta in the second round.

While St. Brown is certainly a vacuum for underneath and intermediate targets, the Lions could use some help on the boundaries and in the red zone. Asking a rookie tight end to step in as the second or third priority target in any offense is a difficult ask, even though LaPorta is incredibly talented. The Lions don't have much depth behind St. Brown at receiver. Jameson Williams is expected to make an impact after he's done serving his 6-game suspension, but a contender should be wary of over-reliance on someone with his recent history.

St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs have plenty of juice as playmakers, but who will threaten defenses downfield and provide Goff with a big target in the red zone? The Lions are currently taking a committee approach with guys like Marvin Jones Jr., but there's a trade target who can immediately step in before Week 1 and solve both problems.

Why Mike Evans is a perfect fit in Detroit

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is the definition of a reliable performer, as he's recorded over 1,000 yards in 9 straight seasons, which is an NFL record. He's done it with multiple different quarterbacks and varying levels of target competition. Evans is the definition of a plug-and-play star — which is exactly why he should be a trade target for a Detroit team in need of some stability on the outside.

At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Evans is the kind of dominant red zone target that Detroit currently lacks. Evans has scored at least 12 touchdowns in four of his nine seasons and consistently wins jump balls in contested coverage. Even if his efficiency starts to decline, Evans is the kind of threat on the boundary that demands defensive attention and safety help, which should help clear the middle of the field for St. Brown and LaPorta to do their work.

Evans, a Super Bowl champion and 4-time Pro Bowler, could also serve as a mentor for Jameson Williams and teach him tricks of the trade. Evans is set to hit free agency next year, and it's possible that Tampa Bay would be amenable to cashing out now before Evans leaves in free agency for no compensation. The writing appears to be on the wall with Baker Mayfield starting games that the Buccaneers need to rebuild, and Evans is the kind of one-year rental the Lions could aggressively target to separate from the rest of the division.

Evans occupies a role that is one of the most important in the NFL, and he's done it more consistently than anyone else in the NFL. Lions GM Brad Holmes went talent over need in the 2023 NFL Draft, but a player like Evans could satisfy both, elevating Goff's play at QB while giving all the young talent offensively for the Lions a veteran example to follow.

Evans won't come cheap, but the Lions are in a good spot to accelerate the timeline this season and try to compete for a Super Bowl right now.