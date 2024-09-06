Coming off an explosive 2023 campaign, star Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown earned a four-year, $120 million extension. However, Brown is looking to reach even greater heights in 2024.

As he and the Lions look to prove their 2023 season wasn't a fluke, Brown is taking himself back to square one. For all the preseason expectations based on past performances, the receiver just wants to get back on the field and elevate into the best player he can be, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

“It's a new year. Everything is reset. This is a what have you done for me lately type of league,” Brown said. “Right now, I'm at the bottom. I've got to restart, I've got to do it again. That's what motivates me.”

“Last year was last year, it's a whole new year. I got to put it together again,” Brown said. “It's easy to put one or two years together. But to do it five, six, seven years that's really what separates you. That's my motivation, trying to do it again.”

It'll be a tall task for Brown to replicate his output from 2023, let alone best it. He set new career-highs across the board, catching 119 passes for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns. Brown earned his second straight Pro Bowl nomination and his first All-Pro nod.

Amon-Ra St. Brown will once again operate as the Lions' top receiver. In an offense as high octane as Detroit's, the receiver is in line for another big year. But Brown isn't resting on his laurels. He may have been an All-Pro in 2023, but he has to earn in again in 2024.

The same goes for the Lions as a whole. While they advanced to the NFC Championship, it was their first time in the playoffs since 2016.

But with Brown in the fold, Detroit now has one of the stronger offensive cores in the league. The 2024 season is now upon us, and Brown is fully ready to prove what he can truly do.