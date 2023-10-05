The Detroit Lions have had a long week to rest up and prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers after beating the Green Bay Packers 34-20 on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. Even with the extra time off, it may not be enough for star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to get himself healthy in order to take the field for Detroit.

St. Brown hauled in five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown against the Packers, but apparently picked up an abdomen injury along the way that he's been dealing with over the past week or so now. St. Brown didn't suit up for the Lions practice on Wednesday, and he also won't be taking the field on Thursday, showing that his status for Week 5 could be in serious jeopardy.

Via Adam Schefter:

“For a second straight day, Lions’ WR Amon-Ra St. Brown did not practice today due to his abdomen injury.”

St. Brown's injury has seemingly popped up from out of nowhere, and considering how vital he is to Detroit's passing attack, losing him would be a big blow to the Lions offense. St. Brown has gotten off to a strong start through the first four games of the season (26 REC, 331 YDS, 2 TD), and his absence would make life harder for Jared Goff under center, as St. Brown is his top target.

St. Brown still has one more chance to practice before Week 5, but if he misses practice again on Friday, there's almost no shot he will play against the Panthers. If he can't go, that would immediately elevate Josh Reynolds and Jameson Williams, who will be making his season debut after serving a four-game suspension, into bigger roles. St. Brown isn't officially out for Week 5 yet, but as of right now, things aren't trending the right way for him.