The Detroit Lions have not looked like the 2023 version of the team so far in 2024. However, the 2024 Lions are still good enough to hang with anyone in the NFL. Detroit just got some surprise injury news that could be a problem for their defense on Monday Night Football against the Seattle.

Lions safety Brian Branch has been added to the injury report headed into Monday Night Football. Branch is listed as doubtful with an illness designation.

Branch was previously in concussion protocol following a helmet-to-helmet hit against Trey McBride in Week 3. However, Branch was completely removed from the injury report earlier this week and was expected to play on Monday night, per Tom Pelissero.

It is interesting to see Branch go on the injury report with a doubtful designation more than 24 hours before the game. Some fans have already begun to speculate that Branch may have COVID, which would explain why the Lions listed him as doubtful.

The Lions will be forced to turn to Brandon Joseph and Loren Strickland at safety to replace Branch in the starting lineup next to Kerby Joseph.

Previewing Seahawks vs. Lions on Monday Night Football

The Lions and Seahawks have played each other several times over the past few years. Each time they have met, it's been fireworks.

In fact, for the three games that these teams have played against each other since 2022, these teams have combined for an average of 80.33 points per game. This would suggest that bettors should smash the over on this game.

However, things could be very different in this Week 4 matchup on Monday Night Football.

Both teams look to have better defensive units than the last time they played in 2023. They both have good offenses, but the Lions at least are not at the height of their powers.

The Seahawks hired defensive guru Mike Macdonald as their newest head coach this offseason. He brings his innovative defensive scheme over from Baltimore and so far it has been excellent in Seattle.

Meanwhile, the Lions have seriously invested in upgrading their defense. Detroit drafted two cornerbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft and added multiple other pieces to their secondary via trade and free agency this offseason. It has already paid off, with the Lions surrendering no more than 20 points in each of their first three games this season.

Ultimately, this game may come down to which team makes the fewest mistakes. The Lions should have an advantage in front of their home crowd, which explains why they are favorites to win in a tight ball game.