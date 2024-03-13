There has been a ton of movement and deals in the NFL in the last 24 hours. A lot of big moves are on the move, including the likes of Brian Burns, Diontae Johnson, and Kirk Cousins, among others. There is a player who will also find a new home in 2024 whose name isn't as big as those other players, but could make a huge impact on his new spot: Carlton Davis. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback was traded to the Detroit Lions along with a couple of sixth-round picks in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Trade:
🏈Lions receive: CB Carlton Davis, Buccaneers 2024 6th-round pick and a 2025 6th-round pick.
🏈Buccaneers receive: Lions 2024 third-round pick.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024
Davis is one of the better and more unheralded corners in the NFL. PFF has graded him well in man coverage over the years and that is something the Lions and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn likes to do. The problem with the Lions last year is that they didn't have the horses to do so. But Davis will allow them to play that style more effectively. The Bucs have another star corner in Jamel Dean and a lot of young players they feel confident in. This looks like a good deal for both sides. But it is worth grading and analyzing even deeper.
Lions Grade: A
The Lions really needed to find a way to improve their secondary this offseason, because last year's group was a mess. A year ago, Detroit finished 25th in the NFL in EPA allowed per dropback. There was only one team in the league that made the playoffs and finished worse in that metric than the Lions did in 2023. That would be the Philadelphia Eagles, who flamed out in the Wild Card round at the hands of Davis' Buccaneers in Tampa Bay.
Detroit simply could not check opposing team's number-one receivers. It was an issue all season long.
Brandon Aiyuk is about to go nuclear.
How top WRs have faired vs. Detroit:
CeeDee Lamb: 13-227-1
Justin Jefferson: 12-192-1
Puka Nacua: 9-181-1
Keenan Allen: 11-175-2
Mike Evans: 8-147-1
Jefferson (again): 6-141-1
Lions play 6th-most man & Aiyuk leads SF vs. man (28% TPRR).
— Dwain McFarland (@dwainmcfarland) January 25, 2024
It didn't get any better in the playoffs. Puka Nacua absolutely torched Detroit in the Wild Card round. He caught nine of ten passes thrown his way for a preposterous 181 yards and also hauled in a deep 50-yard touchdown.
PUKA DOWN THERE SOMEWHERE.
📺 @SNFonNBC | @AsapPuka pic.twitter.com/Uo9rgMUyvp
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 15, 2024
The next round wasn't too kind on the Lions' secondary either. Mike Evans also had his way against Detroit. He caught eight of the 12 passes tossed his direction for 147 yards and a touchdown.
Mike Evans down to the one-yard line!
📺: #TBvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/frRD38BNYS pic.twitter.com/pRmTJjSDr5
— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024
If the Lions want to get where they want to go (the Super Bowl), they had to address their secondary in the worst way. They did just that with Carlton Davis. They should continue to look for vets or other corners through the draft, but this was a great starting point.
Buccaneers grade: B
It's never a bad thing to have too many solid cornerbacks. But Tampa Bay might actually have had too many solid cornerbacks. Jamel Dean is still around and is also one of the better corners in the NFL. Todd Bowles also likes what he's seen in second-year cornerback Zyon McCollum, which may have played a role in making Davis expendable.
Todd Bowles says that he’s impressed with CB Zyon McCollum ahead of the Carlton Davis trade — says that he was like a “third starter” last year pic.twitter.com/gcpVkAFXvs
— River Wells (@riverhwells) March 13, 2024
Tampa also got solid play from undrafted rookie Christian Izien, who manned the slot role for Bowles' defense. With the other holes on their roster as well as retaining key free agents like Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, and Lavonte David, Tampa couldn't keep everybody. If they value corner as a position of strength, it would make sense to not only move on Davis but also get solid draft capital for him in return.
The Bucs got the 92nd pick in the upcoming NFL back in return for Davis from the Lions along with the two sixth-round picks they sent out. The Green Bay Packers traded a fifth-round pick and Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills for the 91st pick in the 2024 Draft. They got back market value for Davis and could use that pick on a replacement at the position on a cheaper deal. They did well with this trade.