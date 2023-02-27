The Detroit Lions went from holding the No. 2 selection in the 2022 NFL Draft to missing the playoffs by a hair later that season. The Lions must now take the next step toward being a legitimate playoff team. The way they can do this is by making big moves during the 2023 offseason. Here we’ll look at the two best players whom the Lions must trade for in the coming 2023 NFL Offseason.

Last season, the Lions finally made the step to prominence. This was thanks to head coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson getting the most out of Jared Goff and the offense. In the 2023 NFL offseason, the Lions must continue to build on their success by acquiring talent on both sides of the ball. At the same time, the Lions must look ahead, particularly at quarterback. Keep in mind that because of the Matthew Stafford deal, the team now has an additional first-round pick. One of those picks must go toward replacing Goff down the road. This is why Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is a potential draft-day target.

Aside from QB, though, they also have two key positions they can bolster through the trade market.

Let’s look at the two players whom the Lions must trade for this offseason.

2. WR Tee Higgins

As we witnessed around the NFL last offseason, the game’s top young wide receivers drafted outside the first round may all but refuse to play in the last year of their rookie contracts unless they sign a multi-year extension. Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins is in that boat. Will he wind up like Deebo Samuel, returning to his drafted team on a lucrative new contract? Or will he do an AJ Brown and get traded to a new team around the time of the draft?

We’ll see how it goes. A lot of it depends on what the Bengals plan to do. They probably won’t be able to keep Higgins, Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Jessie Bates III all together. Something’s got to give there.

Remember that despite star QB Burrow making a public pitch about the value of Bates both on and off the field, he was still not offered a contract commensurate with his level of play. Now, he is a pending free agent after a season on the franchise tag. Remember that Higgins shares the same agent as Bates. He may be on the trading block soon, too.

If that’s the case, the Lions could potentially pounce. Detroit could offer a No. 18 overall pick along with another pick for Higgins. If that goes through, Higgins might be the Lions’ new big-bodied receiver. He should ably fill the vacuum left by Hockenson.

Remember that Higgins has been durable and productive in his first three seasons. He has hauled in 44 contested catches, which is fifth most among wide receivers in the NFL. Just imagine, that every week, opposing defenses would be forced to defend Higgins, Jamaal Williams, and Amon-Ra St. Brown. That’s pretty scary.

1. EDGE Josh Allen

The issue last season was that Detroit’s defense was incapable of consistently backing a competent offense. Recall that the Lions defense finished 28th in points allowed and allowed the most yards per game (392.4) in the NFL.

Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 pick last year, was useful, though. In his debut NFL season in 2022, he had 9.5 sacks. However, partnering him with another young pass-rusher might be crucial.

Enter Jacksonville’s Josh Allen. He is in the final year of his rookie deal with the Jaguars. It means he’ll be owed a large contract deal, something the Jags may be unwilling to give following their free-agent spending binge last offseason.

Allen finished 2022 with seven sacks, 15 hurries, and 18 knockdowns last season. He also ranked seventh in the league in total pressures. That’s the kind of defensive production the Lions need.

They may trade one of their two first-round selections to ensure a youthful, explosive edge tandem of Allen and Hutchinson for years to come. That would be very exciting for Lions fans everywhere.