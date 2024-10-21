The Detroit Lions came away with a huge victory over the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings in Week 7. Detroit’s running game was excellent, racking up 144 yards on the ground against the Vikings’ stout run defense. However, the team had a scare when tailback David Montgomery was forced to leave the game with a knee injury in the first quarter. Fortunately, he was able to return to the field for the Lions in the second half.

Detroit’s head coach Dan Campbell addressed Montgomery’s injury in a press conference Monday. Campbell told reporters there’s no concern over the veteran RB’s knee moving forward, according to ProFootballTalk’s Myles Simmons.

“He’s good… Once we got him off, tested it, looked at it, he started feeling better… But he got kneed in the back of the knee. So, just kind of the meaty part. So it was more like a bruise or contusion, which is great. He bounced back. He’ll be good. Nothing should come from this. We’re thankful for that,” Campbell said, per ProFootballTalk.

Lions RB David Montgomery avoided serious injury against the Vikings

The Lions are particularly thankful after losing defensive star Aidan Hutchinson to a devastating injury in their Week 6 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Hutchinson broke his left leg, ending his season.

The Lions will have their backfield tandem of Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, who prefer to be referred to by the nickname Sonic and Knuckles, healthy for next Sunday’s clash with the Tennessee Titans.

The duo’s showing on Sunday helped lead the way to victory over the Vikings. With the win, the Lions have started consecutive seasons with a 5-1 record for the first time in 90 years. Detroit is now in first place in the NFC North.

Montgomery contributed 70 total yards of offense against Minnesota despite missing time with the knee ailment. Gibbs dominated in a more prominent role, carrying the ball 15 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns while adding four receptions for 44 yards. Entering Week 7, the Vikings had allowed just 67.2 rushing yards per game and one rushing touchdown on the season.