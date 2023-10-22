It was a brutal day for the Detroit Lions. After playing stellar football for the first six weeks of the season, they went to Baltimore and were asked to step up in class against the Ravens. It was an assignment that head coach Dan Campbell's team was not up to. The Ravens (5-2) rolled to an easy 38-6 victory over the visitors.

There was little for the Lions (5-2) to feel good about as Baltimore raced to a 28-0 lead at halftime. However, the only Lions touchdown was a 21-yard run by Jahmyr Gibbs around left end. The rookie running back displayed speed and quickness on the play. He gave the Lions and fantasy owners something to build off of in the weeks to come.

Gibbs had 11 carries for 68 yards in the game, and was one of the few players on the Lions to have a positive impact.

Dan Campbell liked what he saw from Gibbs in the one-sided loss. “I was pleased with Gibbs,” Campbell said. “I thought he took a step forward today.”

The Lions had won 5 of their first 6 games and had played well in all of those games, including their Week 2 37-31 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Many thought the Lions would continue to play well and at least give the Ravens some legitimate competition, but Lamar Jackson and the Ravens would have none of it.

Jackson was razor sharp as he completed 21 of 27 passes for 357 yards and 3 touchdowns. Tight end Mark Andrews caught 2 of those TD passes.

Gibbs also caught 9 passes for 58 yards. Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed 33 of 53 passes for 284 yards with no touchdown and 1 interception