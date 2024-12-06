The Detroit Lions lost a key player on defense in the middle of their game against the Green Bay Packers. The Thursday Night Football showdown involved two of the best teams in the NFL in a classic matchup. These NFC North rivals are both legit Super Bowl contenders, vying for the top seed in the conference. With a win, Dan Campbell's team puts more distance between themselves and the rest of its loaded division. Detroit, however, picked up some concerning news during the game with Alim McNeill's health status.

The defensive lineman, a key player for the Lions this season, picked up a concerning injury on Thursday. ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter confirmed that McNeill was ruled out of the game with a head injury. The news is a big blow for a Lions' team that needs everyone to be healthy down the home stretch.

The Detroit Lions have a tough schedule coming up

A third-round pick out of NC State, McNeill has been with the organization since 2021. Over the years, the Raleigh, North Carolina native has been a consistent contributor to the Lions' defense. Going into Week 14, McNeil had recorded 23 tackles, three and a half sacks, and one forced fumble. He had one tackle up on Thursday night before leaving this game.

The Lions' defense has been at the forefront of the team's improvement this year. Detroit gave up an average of 23.2 points per game in 2023, ranking 23rd overall in the league. This year, the Lions are letting up the second-least amount of points in the NFL at 16.9. These are incredible stats, especially considering Detroit lost star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a devastating injury in October.

At 11-1, Detroit is only a game ahead of the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and 9-3 Green Bay Packers in the NFC North. Looking ahead, Detroit still has games against the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, and Minnesota Vikings. While that is a tough schedule, all those games are winnable for Dan Campbell and company. And they all might be necessary wins, considering the NFC North hunt and the fact that the 10-2 Philadelphia Eagles are only a game behind the Lions in the conference.

Hopefully, McNeill's injury isn't revealed to be too serious when more updates come out. The fourth-year player is only 24 years old and still has a lot to give to the sport and the organization that drafted him. Should the Lions not have the defensive lineman going forward, that would be a big blow to the franchise in its quest for its first-ever title.