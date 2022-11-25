Published November 25, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Most NFL fans that grew up this decade know the Detroit Lions as a moribund franchise. Even when Matthew Stafford was leading the charge, the team didn’t really find much success. The last few years were particularly horrible, as Detroit consistently ranked towards the bottom of the league in terms of standings.

This 2022 season, though, the tides are changing for the Lions. They came into their annual Thanksgiving game in second place in the NFC North with a 4-6 record. Despite the loss to the Buffalo Bills, there was plenty of good things to like about their performance. Left tackle Taylor Decker echoed this statement in his postgame comments, courtesy of Nolan Bianchi of Detroit News.

“This isn’t the f—— same old Lions. We’re gonna go out there and we’re gonna get our respect and we’re gonna earn that respect. We came up short today, but week in and week out, we know we’re gonna go out there and we’re gonna bring it, and we’re not gonna get done.”

Taylor Decker would go on to say that the Lions are trending up despite the loss, and quite frankly, he’s right. After an awful start to the year, Detroit won three straight games before their loss to the Bills. Even in their loss, they looked impressive, as they were one incomplete pass away from potentially upending Buffalo.

The Lions are now going to prepare for a relatively easier game against the Jacksonville Jaguars next week. A win would keep their playoff hopes alive and well, especially with a date against the Vikings coming up after that game.