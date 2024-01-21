Sam LaPorta receives a final injury update for the Lions-Buccaneers playoff game.

The Detroit Lions aim to continue their Super Bowl run but must get through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. It should be a good game, however, there's been a concern that Sam LaPorta may not play due to injury. Now, we finally know his status for this divisional playoff round matchup.

LaPorta is officially active for the Lions, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Detroit will have their star tight end available, which should be a tremendous help for Jared Goff.

“Lions' TE Sam LaPorta officially is active for today's game vs. the Buccaneers.”

The Lions' rookie tight end burst onto the scene almost immediately. He's been a monster for this offense, which is surprising considering it typically takes tight ends a few seasons to adjust to the NFL. But Sam LaPorta looks like the next superstar tight end in the league early on in his career.

In the opening round of the playoffs, LaPorta proved to be as reliable as ever after reeling in a touchdown grab. He didn't rack up many yards or targets in that game, but the Los Angeles Rams did a great job bottling him up. The good news for the Lions‘ though is that the Buccaneers have one of the worst passing defenses in the league.

Tampa Bay finished the regular season 29th in pass defense. They allowed an average of 248.9 yards per game. Additionally, the Bucs allowed opposing offenses to score 23 touchdowns on them through the air. So, Sam LaPorta and the Lions offense might be in for a big day.