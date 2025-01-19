During the Washington Commanders' rout of the Detroit Lions in the divisional round, running back Jahmyr Gibbs had a historic performance, even if it resulted in a loss. As one of the top running backs in the league, Gibbs proved how good he truly is, tying Gale Sayers in NFL history, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard on X.

“#Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs has 22 scrimmage TDs this season (through 2 today), tying 1965 Gale Sayers for the most in a season by a player age 22 or younger, per @ESPNStatsInfo.”

As one of the top running backs in the NFL since being drafted 12th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Lions running back hasn't needed much time to acclimate to the league.

Sometimes, it takes a little bit for rookies and second-year players to make the jump from college football player to NFL player. But for Gibbs, his transition happened seamlessly.

Now, while this performance didn't bring the Lions a divisional-round victory, it puts Gibbs in the NFL history books once again.

In his rookie season, Gibbs was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team, earning an alternate role on the 2023 Pro Bowl roster. Gibbs also found the end zone in each playoff game for the Lions in 2023.

However, in 2024, Gibbs turned it up a notch.

Throughout the 2024 season, Gibbs — making up 50% of the Lions' Sonic and Knuckles duo — set a franchise record by scoring 20 touchdowns. This record surpassed those set by Jamaal Williams (17, 2022) and Barry Sanders (16, 1991).

Now, while he only scored 16 of those touchdowns on the ground, he tied Derrick Henry and James Cook with the most rushing touchdowns in 2024.

Gibbs is such a menace on the field because of his speed and ability to hit a home run on any play. As a runner or a receiver, Gibbs can make magic happen when the ball is in his hands, which is how he joined Sayers as one of the most productive running backs in NFL history.

Although the Lions could lose Ben Johnson — one of the hottest names in the upcoming coaching carousel — Gibbs likely won't see a drop-off in production.

Players like Gibbs aren't just good because of coaching. Sure, coaching helps, but they aren't the ones on the field making the plays.

There's no doubt that the Lions' running back benefited from Johnson's creativity as a play-caller, but with a long career ahead of him, Gibbs has plenty of records to set.

Tonight, against the Commanders, Gibbs added one more record to his personal history book.