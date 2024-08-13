The Detroit Lions fortified their secondary in incredible fashion during the 2024 NFL Draft with the selections of Ennis Rakestraw and Terrion Arnold. Recently, injury scares to both rookie cornerbacks have caused Lions fans to stress more than is befitting of a team with such incredible promise.

The Lions gave an update on Arnold's health status Tuesday. According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Arnold, who left practice on Monday with a pec injury, is not expected to miss any playing time in the regular season.

The Arnold news came during a similar yet different update on Jahmyr Gibbs. Lions head coach Dan Campbell made an honest admission on the team's wide receivers room that diehard Lions fans have taken to heart.

Now, fans of Coach Campbell's team are reacting to the important injury update on X with emotional comments that are coming in waves.

Fans react to Lions' injury news

Fans were in a relieved mood on X while also lamenting recent injuries to other Lions' players. Dan Campbell gave an update on Hendon Hooker's head injury after exhibition game number one.

Now fans are focused on the Arnold injury report, which was better than expected.

“Great news,” one fan said with a smiley face emoji.

“Fabulous,” another added.

Another fan sounded concerned about the recent Gibbs injury and shared his two cents on X.

“Can we get one of these for Gibbs,” the commenter wrote while eschewing the standard question mark.

Lions preseason rolls on

The Lions' preseason train was scheduled to roll into Kansas City on Saturday, August 17 for a date with the defending Super Bowl Champion KC Chiefs.

The game will give Detroit an opportunity to see how its young running backs and DBs behind Gibbs and Arnold fare against one of the most well thought out passing schemes in the entire NFL.

The Chiefs seem to dominate through the air regardless of who is at the wide receiver position. Now it's time for the Lions, who famously beat the Chiefs during last season's playoff run early in the season, to test themselves against one of the NFL's flagship franchises in a friendly game that won't matter on the standings sheet.