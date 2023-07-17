The Detroit Lions have finally signed rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs to a four-year deal, on the same day that Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs were snubbed by the franchise tag deadline.

The former Crimson Tide running back racked up 1,370 yards from scrimmage in his final collegiate season, and earned his way to becoming the number 12 pick in the NFL Draft. The Lions signed him to a $19 million deal on Monday, just days ahead of training camp.

Gibbs previously starred at Georgia Tech for two years before transferring to Alabama for one final season in 2022. He flew up draft boards after showing his versatility in the backfield and split out wide against SEC defenses. He is excited to get to work with the Lions, and his experience will help him make the jump to the NFL system.

“I love how they use me here,” Gibbs said last week, per the Detroit Free Press. “That's something I've been used to throughout high school, when I was at Tech and when I was Bama. So I'm pretty used to being all around and learning different routes and different concepts and stuff.”

It remains to be seen if and when Barkley and Jacobs report to training camp, but it is safe to say the relationships with their organizations continue to sour. Especially for Jacobs, who has been tweeting about “bad business” in regards to his negotiations with the Raiders.

Both backs had career years in 2022, but recent failed experiments with Le'Veon Bell and other veteran backs have made teams cautious about handing out long-term contracts to an injury prone position.