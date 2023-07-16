Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders are rumored to be far apart on a deal as the franchise tag deadline looms on Monday afternoon, and it doesn't look like the two sides will come to terms in time.

Jacobs has sent word through his team that he will not be reporting to training camp without a new deal, and has not signed the franchise tender at this time after getting tagged in March.

“Deadlines sometimes spur actions, but the feeling is that the financial gap between the Raiders and Jacobs is too wide to close between now and Monday,” per Vincent Bonsignore of Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Jacobs tweeted “bad business” last month, showing his disdain for the way the Raiders' organization is handling his contract dispute, and wants it resolved in a better manner. Many fans stuck up for Jacobs, saying that he deserves a large payday after his career year carrying the load.

Jacobs was one of the premier backs to receive the franchise tag this year, along with Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard. All three had their best seasons in 2022, and their team's were not willing to part with their services. The tag costed over $10 million for each, and all three remain unsigned as camp draws near at the end of July and the deadline looms.

The Raiders sit with +1400 odds to win the AFC West, facing a juggernaut of teams and a new look offense without veteran QB Derek Carr. Those odds will get even longer if Jacobs is not set up with a new deal and suited up for game one, after the workhorse back carried 340 times last season.