Ahead of the Tennessee Titans’ Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams was released by the Titans on Thursday. Adams’ brief stint in Tennessee — three games this season — ended as Tennessee honored Adams’ request, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Titans are honoring the request of former Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams for his release, per source,” Schefter reported. “Adams is healthy and looking forward to his next opportunity. Adams’ agents Kevin Conner and Robert Brown of UniSportsMgmt confirmed his release.”

Adams signed a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum of $1.125 million in July. He became a free agent in March when the Seattle Seahawks released the three-time Pro Bowler with two years remaining on his four-year, $70 million extension.

Will Jamal Adams sign with a Super Bowl contender?

After the Tennessee Titans’ rocky 1-4 start, some NFL teams with the best early regular-season records could entice Jamal Adams to boost their defense significantly. These include the Houston Texans, who lead the AFC South division with a 5-1 record, and the Atlanta Falcons, who lead the NFC South with a 4-2 start.

Despite the team’s impressive start, Texans safeties Calen Bullock and Eric Murry are getting picked on by opposing offenses. Falcons safety Richie Grant is in the final year of his four-year, $8.2 million deal. Grant was demoted from his starting job after the team signed safety Justin Simmons late in training camp. Perhaps a veteran in Adams is just what the Falcons need to solidify their depth at the safety position.

These teams are undergoing a winning regular season, which should factor into Adams’ decision on which team he wants to play for next. The Detroit Lions, who ranked 30th in the NFL by their safeties, are another potential suitor that should be vying for Adams’ services after their 4-1 start to the 2024 NFL season.