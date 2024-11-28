The Detroit Lions improved to 11-1 on Thursday with a 23-20 victory over the Chicago Bears on NFL Thanksgiving. The classic tradition on this holiday is one player being named MVP and that ended up being quarterback Jared Goff, who threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns to propel his team to the win.

Following the announcement, Goff reflected on the game, which had an absolutely wild ending where the Bears blew a chance at a game-tying field goal:

“It was awesome, a crazy ending there and we fought hard, we fought until the end and got it done, my first win on Thanksgiving, all of our first wins on Thanksgiving, it was big,” Goff said.

Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and others all enjoyed having a bite, too:

The Lions defense came up big in the final seconds of this matchup, but the reality is Chicago did drop the ball, failing to keep tabs on the clock:

Not a good look for head coach Eberflus, who should've called a timeout. As for Detroit, they just held on after the Bears scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth. Dan Campbell's squad meanwhile outgained their opponents 405-301. Out wide, St. Brown led the way with five catches for 73 yards. As for the run game, both David Montgomery and Gibbs showed out, but it was the latter who really thrived.

The former Alabama standout averaged 9.7 yards per carry as he continues to show why he's one of the most versatile weapons in the league. This Lions RB duo of Montgomery and Gibbs is unstoppable and they're the reason Detroit is fourth in the league in rushing yards.

That's now 10 straight wins for the Lions, who look like a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Next up is a Week 14 divisional showdown with the Green Bay Packers, a team who is also playing good football in recent weeks.