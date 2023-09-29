The Detroit Lions heartbreakingly missed out on the playoffs during the 2022 season, losing their spot in the postseason in the last game week of the regular season by virtue of losing the tiebreaker against the Seattle Seahawks. But Jared Goff and the Lions seem to have built nicely off of that trying moment. Now in 2023, the Lions have the look of a team that's hungry to make the postseason, not just as a mere participant, but also as a dark horse to go deep once there.

That is certainly how the Lions looked when they demolished the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, taking a 27-3 lead into the halftime interval before taking home a 33-20 victory. Goff may have put up a middling performance, completing just 19 of his 28 passing attempts for one touchdown (one interception), but the Lions' rushing attack allowed them to continue on without skipping a beat.

This, according to Jared Goff, is what makes the Lions so dangerous. They're built to weather whatever other teams may throw at them thanks to their vast array of weapons.

“Send us anywhere and we'll be ready. And that's the way we're built,” Goff said postgame, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “Line us up against anyone, and we feel like we can go in there and beat them, and that's a good feeling to have. Is it always gonna happen? I don't know, but we feel like we can.”

The confidence of the entire Lions locker room is clearly at an all-time high, and there's nothing more important for professional athletes than the belief that they could achieve something far greater than personal gain.

“We have that confidence in ourselves, in our coaches and each other. We're working together really well right now,” Goff added.

Now with a 3-1 record, the Lions look like the team to beat in the NFC North. Packers quarterback Jordan Love certainly thinks so. Now it's up to Jared Goff and company to sustain this strong play and avoid falling into whatever they may encounter that threatens to derail their season, beginning with their Week 5 clash on October 8 against the Carolina Panthers.