The Detroit Lions were inches away from reaching the postseason in 2022. As the 2023 NFL season approaches, the Lions are now focused on getting past the finishing line and making the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Detroit's success came directly from their offense, where they were one of the best in the league. The Lions ranked fourth in total offense, averaging 380 yards per game. They excelled in the passing game, where they ranked eighth overall by averaging 251.8 YPG through the air.

Unfortunately for Detroit, the same couldn't be said about their defense. The Lions ranked dead last in total defense, allowing an alarming 392.4 YPG.

Throughout the offseason, the Lions made moves to bolster their already impressive offense. They have a defender hiding in the shadows ready to breakout in 2023. Overall, Detroit is retooled and ready to burst into the playoffs.

Sam LaPorta

The Lions lost a big part of their offense when they traded TJ Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings. In the 2023 NFL Draft, Detroit seemed to have gotten their Hockenson replacement in Sam LaPorta.

LaPorta has been a standout in early Detroit offseason practices. The Lions clearly know his value, as they used a second-round pick on him. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams – after his suspension – are expected to control the lion's share of the passing game. However, LaPorta has the type of game to carve himself a role.

The tight end spent four years at Iowa, appearing in 40 games. He caught 153 passes for 1,786 yards and five touchdowns. Alongside being named First-team All-Big Ten, LaPorta was named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year.

Ironically, Hockenson also played his college football at Iowa. Detroit knows what they're looking for at tight end. LaPorta fits their spitting image of success.

Charles Harris

Charles Harris is a former first-round pick who came into the league with tons of potential. While he hasn't necessarily lived up to that hype, he can still bring a ton of defensive pressure for Detroit.

Harris spent his first season with the Lions last year, appearing in just six games. In limited playing time, the defensive end made just 14 tackles, four quarterback hits and a single sack.

However, the year prior, Harris appeared in all 17 games for the Atlanta Falcons, starting 14 of them. He set new career-highs in tackles (65), quarterback hits (16), sacks (7.5) and forced fumbles (2). The Lions could use that potential output on their defensive line.

Aidan Hutchinson will rightfully get the most respect amongst Lions edge rushers. However, Harris has some tricks up his sleeve as well. With some more playing time, Harris could potentially show why he was once a first-round pick.

Antoine Green

As mentioned, Jameson Williams will be suspended to start the season. Officially, he'll miss the first six games. In his absence, St. Brown, the returning Marvin Jones and Josh Reynolds are expecting to pick up the slack. However, rookie Antoine Green can shake things up in Detroit's receiving room.

The Lions took a dart throw on Green, selecting him in the seventh-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Normally, a player with that draft capital wouldn't be in a position to make an immediate impact. However, with Detroit's current WR situation, Green has a chance to capitalize on his strong senior season.

Heading into that season, Green was forced to miss the first three games for North Carolina as he battled back from a collarbone injury. Upon return, he set all new career-highs in receptions (43), yards (798) and touchdowns (7). Green ended his run with the Tar Heels as a Third-team All-ACC recipient.

The Lions already have one of the more explosive offenses in the league. If Detroit can get their seventh-round rookie involved, their offense would add an entirely new element.