Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions continue their magical run against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round. Here's everything you need to know.

The NFL playoffs are now well and truly underway. While there was only one close game last weekend, the energy, entertainment and intensity should only ratchet up from here. The Detroit Lions were the one team that pulled out a nail-biter, edging Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in the franchise first home playoff games since the fall of the Soviet Union. Meanwhile, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the defending NFC champions, putting a Philadelphia Eagles team limping along for months out of its misery.

And so, the NFC South champions will travel to take on the NFC North champions in the second NFC Divisional Round matchup of the weekend. Here's how to watch the Lions vs. Buccaneers Divisional Round matchup.

Lions vs. Buccaneers: How to watch Divisional Round

Finding the right channel or streaming service to watch your game can be a pain in the playoffs. All the networks are airing games at different times than usual. In this case, the Lions and Buccaneers will be broadcast on NBC, with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. (ET) on Sunday, January 21st. Mike Tirico and Chris Collinsworth had the call for the Super Wild Card Weekend and figure to have the call again for this one. Without access to NBC, you can stream the game on fuboTV for no additional cost to your subscription.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 21 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan

TV channel: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Lions -6.5 | O/U 48.5

Lions storylines

The longest postseason win drought in the NFL is finally over, and the Lions are headed to the Divisional Round. All it took was 32 years, several franchise icons retiring early, the first ever 0-16 season in NFL history and a whole lot of general sports trauma. After all that, Detoit is off to the next round and in the final eight of the NFL playoffs.

Dan Campbell's team is balanced and deep. Jared Goff exorcised his Los Angeles demons last weekend, and his viral moment with Campbell only proves how valuable he's been to the team and city. Aiden Hutchinson leads a defense capable of disrupting any offense, and there is a sense of hope around this team, its coaching staff, fans and the city in general.

What comes next for the most magical season of Detroit football since the invention of the home computer? We'll just have to wait and see.

Buccaneers storylines

The Buccaneers are the hottest team in the NFC. They are 6-1 in their last seven and just took down the Eagles in dominant fashion. Tampa ran for 119 yards on Philly despite having the worst rushing offense in the league during the regular season. The Bucs held a Philadelphia squad that admittedly was incredibly hesitant to run to the ball to just 42 yards.

Baker Mayfield is locked in and has entered elite company by winning a playoff game with a second team. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are a wideout pairing that can get you out of a ton of trouble and carry you to winning an otherwise lost game. The defense remains a source of strength, as it did during Tampa's runs to the Super Bowl with Tom Brady quarterbacking.

The Buccaneers came out of the worst division in football this year. They were 5-7 before getting hot and sneaking their way to a division win. Do they have any hope of advancing? Well, about a month ago, there would have been no shot. And in October, they were thoroughly beaten by this same Lions team. Can they get it done the second time?