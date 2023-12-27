We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Lions Cowboys prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Detroit Lions will head to Arlington, Texas, to face the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Lions Cowboys prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings 30-24 in Week 16 to clinch their first division title since 1993. Initially, they led 17-14 at halftime. The Lions were able to hold off a Vikings' comeback to secure the win. Significantly, Jared Goff went 30 for 40 with 257 yards passing and one touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed 15 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns while catching four receptions for 20 yards. Meanwhile, David Montgomery rushed 17 times for 55 yards and one touchdown. Amon St. Brown had 12 receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown. Additionally, Jameson Williams had five catches for 43 yards. The Lions went 6 for 12 on third-down conversions and 2 for 2 on fourth down. Also, the Lions had 389 total yards. The defense forced four turnovers and also had four sacks. They had a lot of rest as the Lions dominated the time of possession.

The Cowboys lost 22-20 to the Miami Dolphins in Week 16 for their second straight loss. Initially, the Cowboys trailed 16-7 in the third quarter. But the Cowboys battled back and led 20-19 with 3:22 left in the game. Unfortunately, they lost on a last-second field goal by Jason Sanders to seal the win for the Dolphins. Dak Prescott went 20 for 32 with 253 yards and two touchdowns. Tony Pollard struggled by rushing 12 times for 38 yards. Also, Ceedee Lamb had six receptions for 118 yards and one touchdown. The Cowboys went 4 for 12 on third-down conversions. Conversely, the defense went 6 for 13 on third-down conversions. The Cowboys allowed four sacks.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 18-12. Recently, they defeated the Lions 24-6 last season. The Cowboys have won five in a row against the Lions. Additionally, they are 7-3 over 10 games against the Lions. The Lions have not defeated the Cowboys in Arlington since 2011.

Here are the Lions-Cowboys NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Lions-Cowboys Odds

Detroit Lions: +6 (-110)

Dallas Cowboys: -6 (-110)

Over: 53.5 (-110)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

The Lions have finally clinched a division title after an impressive showing last week. Now, they hope to keep the momentum going and chase after the top seed this week as they play their toughest opponent yet.

Goff has passed for 3,984 yards with 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. Ultimately, he has some good weapons, especially a 1-2 punch at running back. Montgomery has rushed 195 times for 910 yards and 11 touchdowns. Likewise, Gibbs has rushed 154 times for 872 yards and nine touchdowns while catching 51 passes for 316 yards and one score. St. Brown has been excellent, catching 106 passes for 1,281 yards and eight touchdowns. Also, rookie tight end Sam LaPorta has caught 74 passes for 776 yards and nine touchdowns.

The defense has played better recently. Aidan Hutchinson has 27 solo tackles with 6.5 sacks and one interception. Meanwhile, Alex Anzalone has 72 solo tackles and three sacks. Safety Kenny Joseph has garnered 57 solo tackles and four interceptions. Also, cornerback Brian Branch has 46 solo tackles, one sack, and three interceptions.

The Lions will cover the spread if Goff avoids making mistakes and finds Brown and LaPorta. Then, the defense must make Prescott uncomfortable.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

The Cowboys will look to fix things after two straight losses. Ultimately, it starts with getting the running game going and opening up some holes for Pollard to tun through so there isn't so much pressure on Prescott.

Prescott has passed for 3,892 yards, 30 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Now, he hopes to snap out of his own funk. Pollard has rushed 219 times for 886 yards with five touchdowns and caught 52 passes for 295 yards and no scores in what has been a disappointing season. Sadly, Pollard may not match the 1,007 yards he rushed for last season. Lamb has remained elite, with 109 receptions for 1,424 yards and nine touchdowns. Likewise, Jake Ferguson has had a good season, with 61 catches for 659 yards and five touchdowns.

The defense has remained stout and will look to keep it up against a great offense. Micah Parsons has generated 27 solo tackles and 13 sacks. Likewise, Dorance Armstrong has 15 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. Demarcus Lawrence has 24 solo tackles and four sacks. Also, Osa Odighizuwa has 26 solo tackles and three sacks.

The Cowboys will cover the spread if they can actually form a running game. Then, they need to force Goff into making mistakes by crashing through the best offensive line in football.

Final Lions-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

This could be a playoff preview. Therefore, I believe it will go down to the very wire. Look for these teams to trade blows throughout. Yes, the Cowboys may win this game. But it won't be as easy as they would like.

Final Lions-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Detroit Lions: +6 (-110)