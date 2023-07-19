Lisa Maria Presley's decision to undergo weight loss surgery in secret, which ultimately resulted in her death, has left her friends and those close to her stunned. The Los Angeles County medical examiner determined that the cause of Elvis Presley's daughter's death was a bowel obstruction caused by the surgery she had undergone years ago, Page Six reports.

People within Presley's inner circle were perplexed by her choice to undergo the procedure, as she had never been dangerously overweight. A former friend expressed surprise, stating, “When did you ever see Lisa look as if she needed bariatric surgery? She was not big at all. I don't know what kind of doctor would perform this surgery on her.”

While Presley was known to have minor cosmetic procedures such as Botox and other injectables, her friends claimed to be unaware of her bariatric surgery. The secret nature of the procedure was considered out of character for the star.

Jeffrey Augustine, a former Scientologist and private investigator, also noted that the surgery seemed unexpected, especially considering Presley's history with the Church of Scientology. Presley left the church in 2014 after purportedly clashing with its leader, David Miscavige.

In the months leading up to her death, Lisa Marie Presley lived a secluded life, particularly following the tragic suicide of her son Benjamin in July 2020. While she made public appearances to promote Baz Luhrmann's film “Elvis” the previous year, her final appearance at the Golden Globes showed a significant weight loss.

Presley's friends speculate that she wanted to look her best, but they remain shocked and puzzled by her decision to keep the weight loss surgery a secret. The tragic outcome of the procedure has left them grieving the loss of their beloved friend.