An exhilarating Little League World Series tournament has culminated in this: the Little League World Series Championship in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. 20 teams entered the tournament, and everyone battled along the way, but only two teams outlasted the rest. In Game 38, the final game of the tournament, the teams representing the West Region and the Caribbean Region will face off in the championship game with a chance to be crowned Little League champions. Below is all of the information that you will need on how to watch the game between California and Curacao.

When is the championship game?

With the Little League World Series coming to a close, the championship game will be on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 3 p.m. ET. The battle in Williamsport, Pa., will be between the winners of the United States Bracket and the International Bracket.

California is representing the United States and is from the West Region. The team from Curacao won the International bracket and are from the Caribbean Region. The two will battle it out at Lamade Stadium to decide the Little League World Series Champion.

To get here, California beat Texas 6-1 in the US Championship Game. Curacao advanced after a 2-0 win over Taiwan, the team that up until that point had most dominated Little League competition.

How to watch?

The Little League World Series Championship, along with the third-place game (11 a.m. ET), will be available on ABC and ESPN, respectively. The games can be streamed on ABC.com, with an ESPN+ subscription, or through fubo.

How have the teams fared?

For the second year in a row, it will be a West vs. Caribbean matchup to determine the Little League World Series champion.

Louis Lappe was unstoppable last game, leading California to the US Bracket victory. Lappe had a home run and five RBI while also pitching 5 1/3 innings on the bump. It was Lappe's fourth home run of the tournament, as the young slugger has been one of the most dominant players all tournament long. Brody Brooks has also been one of the best players for the Californian team, as he has three homers of his own.

The West Region team from California is from El Segundo. The team started the tournament off slow, escaping with a one-run victory in their first game before losing their second game of the tournament to the Southwest Region. Now, the West Region team has caught their stride, battling back from the elimination side of the bracket to win four straight games to earn a spot in the championship game.

Likewise, their championship opponent from Curacao also has one loss. They were destroyed 9-1 by the Asia-Pacific Region team in Game 29. Curacao went on to face that same team from Taiwan in the International Championship Game, and they didn't let their previous loss affect their performance in that game, winning 2-0 to advance to the championship. They won the International Championship on the back of a dominant pitching performance from Helmir Helmijr. The young star only allowed a single hit in the shutout victory, a massively impressive performance against one of the best offenses in the tournament.

Teams from California lead all states in Little League World Series Championships. California has had seven winners in Little League history, the last coming in 2011. A team from Curacao won it all in 2004. The stars shine brightest in Williamsport, so who will be this years champion?