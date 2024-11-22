ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

This is a big in-state matchup in Arkansas between Little Rock and the Razorbacks, and both teams look inconsistent. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Little Rock-Arkansas prediction and pick.

Arkansas Little Rock is 3-2 after wins against Arkansas Baptist, UTSA, and Tulsa. They also have losses against Winthrop and Arkansas State. The Trojans have been balanced, but Mwani Wilkinson is the engine that makes this team go. As a team, they have firepower on offense and can bother teams on defense. They are not a team that the Razorbacks can walk over in this matchup.

Arkansas is 3-1 after starting the season with wins against Lipscomb, Troy, and Pacific, but then they lost to Baylor in a neutral site game in Dallas. This team goes as Adou Thierro goes on offense on the wing. Arkansas has many expectations on them this season after bringing in John Calipari as head coach. This is the type of game where the Razorbacks need to make a statement after losing an early game, and they do not have as much margin for error.

Here are the Little Rock-Arkansas College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Little Rock-Arkansas Odds

Little Rock: +20.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +2000

Arkansas: -20.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -7000

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Little Rock vs. Arkansas

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Little Rock Will Cover The Spread/Win

Little Rock State has been average at best on offense this season. They score 73.2 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 45.1%, and a three-point percentage of 41.1%. Four Trojans are averaging over double digits this season, with Mwani Wilkinson leading with 17 points per game. Then, Jonathan Lawson leads in assists at 3.8 per game. This offense has been inconsistent, and they need more from the rest of the team outside of Wilkinson. Lawson, Isaiah Lewis, and Ante Beljan are other pieces for this offense to utilize, and they need them against the more athletic Razorbacks.

Little Rock's defense has been a bright spot this year. They allow 69.4 points per game, 35.9% from the field, and 31.7% from behind the arc. Then, Mwani Wilkinson has been a difference maker on defense as much as he has been on offense. He leads in rebounds at 6.6, blocks at 1.8, and steals at 2.6. Three total players average at least one block, and then five total players average at least one steal per game. Their defense is key because Arkansas has the ability to overwhelm the Trojans with their talent if they are not too careful, especially at home.

Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas' offense has struggled and been inconsistent this year. They score 74.8 points per game, have a 49.3% field goal percentage, and a 33.7% three-point shooting percentage. Three Razorbacks are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Adou Thiero leading at 18.5 points per game. Then he also leads the team in assists at five per game. This is a great test for their offense because Little Rock has shown some fight, on top of the fact that the Razorbacks feel like they are in a rut offensively and need to find ways to flow better on that side of the court. It's still early, but a resounding result from this offense would do great in the early portion of the college basketball season.

Arkansas' defense has been solid this year. They allow 63.3 points per game, 40% from the field, and 29.5% from behind the arc. Adou Thiero has been a massive key on defense as well as on offense. He leads the way in rebounds at 5.8 and in steals at 2.2 per game. Five total players also average at least one steal per game. Finally, three Razorbacks average at least one block per game, and Zvonimir Ivisic leads by three per game. This defense is their bread and butter this season, and they have the ability to overwhelm the Little Rock Trojans. That will be the difference in the game.

Final Little Rock-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

Arkansas is the better team in this game. Little Rock might be feisty for a little bit, especially with Mwani Wilkinson able to score at will. Still, Arkansas is more talented, and they should overwhelm the Trojans with their depth. Expect the Razorbacks to win and cover easily at home.

Final Little Rock-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: Arkansas -20.5 (-118)