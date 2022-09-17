Phil Mickelson has a message for the PGA Tour. The legendary golfer said that the PGA and LIV Golf would benefit by coming together, per ESPN. Additionally, he believes LIV Golf features an extremely bright future.

“The PGA Tour, for the last 20 or 30 years have had all the best players in the world. That will never be the case again. LIV Golf is here to stay,” he said. “The best solution is for us to come together.”

The odds of the the two leagues coming “together” are slim. But Phil Mickelson think it is the best solution in the long run.

“I think that the world of professional golf has a need for the old historical ‘history of the game’ product that the PGA Tour provides,” Mickelson said. “I think that LIV provides a really cool, updated feel that is attracting a lot of younger crowds. Both are good for the game of golf and the inclusion of LIV Golf in the ecosystem of the golf world is necessary. As soon as that happens, we all start working together. It’s going to be a really positive thing for everyone.”

Many of the top players moved to LIV Golf. As Phil Mickelson mentioned, the PGA Tour still holds a storied history which entices fans. His idea makes sense on the surface. But many of the PGA Tour golfers have spoken out against LIV Golf.

Phil Mickelson made a name for himself in the PGA. He clearly holds an appreciation for the league. It will be interesting to see if the two sides ever develop some form of partnership.