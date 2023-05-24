Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The PGA Championship ended with LIV golfer Brooks Koepka taking home that title, although Michael Block’s story was certainly something we haven’t seen before. Nonetheless, Koepka showed that he can still compete with the best of them despite dealing with injuries and making the move to LIV.

After the victory, Koepka’s coach, Claude Harmon III, went scorched earth and delivered a lengthy, fiery rant toward the media for the disrespect of Koepka and cited the Will Zalatoris love in the process (h/t Adam Schupak of Golfweek).

“Listen, there are a lot of people that having gone through this whole LIV versus the PGA Tour, there are a lot of people that you guys on the Tour side of this, I mean, blow smoke up their asses like their (expletive) world beaters. And some of these guys haven’t won tournaments in quite a long time. The fact that Will Zalatoris is top 10 in the world is laughable, and it has nothing to do with him…But my point with that is you guys all acted like Brooks was a shitty player and Will Zalatoris was great, but the guy has won one (expletive) golf tournament, yeah, he’s finished second in a bunch of tournaments. So have a lot of players, but you guys are ready to crown him as if he’s the second coming of Christ and you guys are acting like Brooks Koepka was a bum.”

Harmon certainly brings up some valid points, and there is just a ton of comments he made in the process, too many to count. The LIV-PGA debate has still been going on, and Phil Mickelson offered some comments recently on why LIV is the way to go for pro golfers.

Nonetheless, Harmon is clearly upset about the disrespect for Brooks Koepka, although he shut the door on that by winning the PGA Championship.