The LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger announcement on Tuesday has taken the golf world by storm. There have been various different reactions to the news. Bryson DeChambeau, who previously joined LIV Golf, recently addressed the situation. DeChambeau admitted that he feels bad for PGA Tour stars after the PGA switched course, per ESPN.

“I do feel bad for the PGA Tour players because they were told one thing and something else happened, and our side, we were told one thing and it's come to fruition,” DeChambeau told CNN. “It does stink a little bit from my perspective that the PGA Tour players are not necessarily winning.

“I hope they can find a way to make sure that they are valued in the same way that we are over at LIV. I think that'll happen. It's just going to take some time.”

LIV Golf offered players lucrative amounts of money. Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Phil Mickelson were among the former PGA professionals who spurned the Tour in favor of LIV Golf. Meanwhile, stars such as Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy stayed loyal to the PGA Tour. One has to wonder how they feel about that decision right now. There's obviously more to the situation than money though. Nevertheless, DeChambeau is seemingly correct in his assessment that “PGA Tour players are not necessarily winning” right now.

It will be intriguing to see what Woods, Thomas, McIlroy, and other PGA Tour professionals have to say about the merger with LIV Golf.