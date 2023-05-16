A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Former PGA TOUR pro Cameron Smith did not hold much back when he recently shared his thoughts on people being surprised at the overall great performance of LIV Golfers who returned to Augusta National Golf Club last April.

“I’m really not sure what people were expecting to be totally honest with you,” Cameron Smith said ahead of PGA Championship (via Michael McEwan of bunkered). “It was almost as if they thought that we’d joined this new league and forgot how to play golf, which is a bit ridiculous really.”

Cameron Smith made the cut at the 2023 Masters and finished with a T-34. Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka nearly got the win for the LIV Golf contingent at Augusta, as they both tied for runner-up. Another LIV Golf member, Patrick Reed, cracked the top five as he finished with a T-4.

“So, yeah, I mean it was great to see some of the guys doing so well at The Masters but, honestly, it wasn’t that big a surprise to me. I see how good everybody is every week. They’re world-class golfers, proven major champions in many instances, and they all still work their arses off,” Cameron Smith added.

Cameron Smith will once again be competing for a major this weekend together with many other LIV Golf players, with the 2023 PGA Championship scheduled to kick off on Thursday at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

Cameron Smith is 6 of 7 at the PGA Championship in his career with his best finish being a T-13 in 2022.