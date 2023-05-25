Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Regardless of one’s opinion on Donald Trump, he’s accomplished no shortage of achievements over the years. He’s a well-known celebrity, billionaire, and of course was the 45th president of the United States of America. Trump, however, is also an avid golfer and isn’t shy about sharing brutally honest opinions on the sport. PGA Tour fans who are anti-LIV Golf will not like his latest comments on the Saudi-backed league, per Jordan Mendoza and Tom Schad of USA Today.

“I think the (PGA) Tour made a major mistake by playing games. They have unlimited money, and they love it. And it’s been great publicity for Saudi Arabia,” Trump said.

The former president also referred to LIV Golf’s future as “very good.”

Donald Trump loves golf

Donald Trump is a sports fan in general, often appearing at different events. However, he seems to especially enjoy playing and following golf. He’s reportedly a decent golfer as well. Staying true to form though, Donald Trump has spoken highly of his abilities on the golf course.

“Competed against many fine golfers and was hitting the ball long and straight,” Trump wrote on his social media platform in January after playing in a tournament at Trump International Golf Club, per Tom D’Angelo of USA Today. “The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is that, in a very real way, it serves as a physical exam, only MUCH tougher. You need strength and stamina to WIN, & I have strength & stamina – most others don’t. You also need strength & stamina to GOVERN!”

He’s recently spoken highly of LIV Golf and their courses, and is seemingly a fan of the league based on his latest comments. It will be interesting to see how those opposed to LIV Golf respond to Donald Trump.