The ongoing feud between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has lost its juice in recent months as the two sides try to complete an unprecedented merger. Greg Norman and Rory McIlroy – two of the biggest advocates for their respective sides – have slowed their public clashing as another season of golf ramps up.
With major season approaching for the PGA Tour, LIV players will get thrown back into the mix, giving golf fans the best fields possible for the sport's biggest tournaments.
First up is the Masters, the only PGA major that McIlroy has yet to win. Norman, who was runner-up at the historic tournament three times, said he wouldn’t hesitate to give McIlroy his flowers if he were to claim the green jacket in April.
“One thing I do is I take emotion out of everything,” Norman said, per Australian Golf Digest. “I’m very good at that. I don’t bring emotion into business. I don’t bring emotion into anything. If you do, I think that shows the weakness of an individual.
“When Rory missed out on the (2011) Masters when he hit that wayward tee shot on 10, I sent him a message of support afterward because I felt his pain, and he responded. And if Rory wins this year’s Masters, I’ll say congratulations on achieving the grand slam, right? That’s sport and that’s sportsmanship, and that’s the humility of the game. That’s me. That’s how I would do it.”
Finding a balance
As negotiations between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour roll on, LIV and Norman in particular continue to try and sway PGA Tour players to the Saudi-backed tour.
It can’t be ruled out that LIV will attempt to lure McIlroy despite all of the public backlash between the two sides over the years. Such a move would cause perhaps the biggest shock of any player moving from the PGA to LIV Golf.
If both tours are ever to work together, there will need to be some balance in power and sacrifices will be made. A big talking point in negotiations is Greg Norman's role in the future of professional golf. Rebuilding positive relationships with some of the PGA's most prominent figures might help Norman's cause.