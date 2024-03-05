LIV Golf is done pursuing the World Golf Ranking accreditation of its players.
In a letter to the players, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman explained why the Saudi-backed organization is no longer applying for recognition from the Official World Golf Ranking or OWGR.
“It is now clear that the best way forward for LIV as a league and you as LIV golfers is not through the current ranking system,” Norman told players in a letter (h/t Mark Schlabach of ESPN).
“A resolution which protects the accuracy, credibility, and integrity of the OWGR rankings no longer exists. We have made enormous efforts to fight for you and to ensure your accomplishments are recognized within the existing ranking system. Unfortunately, the OWGR has shown little willingness to productively work with us.”
LIV started applying for accreditation from OWGR back in July of 2022, a process that takes up to two years to finish, as pointed out by Joel Beall of Golf Digest. In 2023, LIV Golf's application was turned down, with OWGR citing issues with how LIV tournaments are run. For one, LIV Golf events are played over the course of only 54 holes.
At the moment, there are only four players from Norman's side who are inside the OWGR top 50: Jon Rahm, Tyrell Hatton, Brooks Koepka, and Cameron Smith.
For what it's worth, the framework agreement involving the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund that bankrolls LIV mentioned that the golf organizations help LIV land accreditation from the OWGR.