The PGA-LIV debate is always going to be happening. With the LIV Golf League team championship taking place this weekend, and a revised agreement between the PGA and LIV, Phil Mickelson made some eye-opening claims about LIV stealing more players from the PGA, per Mark Schlabach of ESPN.

“Do I think that? No. I know that's going to happen. When players look at LIV, they are wanting to be a part of it. Everybody here is happy and enjoying what we are doing and enjoying the team aspect of it and enjoying each other and the camaraderie and enjoying playing golf globally and all the benefits that come with playing this tour.”

Ever since LIV began, golfers from the PGA Tour have made the move to the new league, and as Phil Mickelson states, there will be others set to join as well:

“There's a lot of players that see that and want to be a part of it. The question is how many spots are available? There's a lot more players that want to come than there are spots.”

After the agreement between PGA and LIV over the summer, it's not a surprise that other golfers want to come to LIV. As of right now, there look to be three open spots for the 2024 team, and a few more could open up. But, as Mickelson mentioned, there will be more players that show interest than open spots, so it's going to be tough to decide who joins and who has to wait for another year.