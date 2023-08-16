Legends either stay revered in their long-time stints. Some get controversies unearthed from the past and that is usually what leads to their legacies to wither. Phil Mickelson had all of this happen right in front of his eyes. Although, a Ryder Cup captaincy may still be in place for the LIV Golf star. Lanny Wadkins argued that Mickelson has blown his chances for that due to his current issues.

Phil Mickelson denied all allegations that he ever bet on the Ryder Cup in his long-tenured career. The LIV Golf star made it perfectly clear that all of these statements were false. Lanny Wadkins, on the other hand, was not buying it. He even argued that Phil should no longer be considered for a shot at the captaincy. He blasted Mickelson in his latest statement, via Golf Today.

“He's blown a chance to probably be Ryder Cup captain, ever,” he said. Wadkins did not discount Mickelson's career but he posits that it could have been more, “I think he would have probably been a two-time captain, now he's not going to be involved. It's really kind of a shame. He's just self-imploded and it looks like he just continues to at every turn.”

"I don't know if there has ever been a more disappointing figure in the game of golf than Phil Mickelson." 1995 Ryder Cup captain Lanny Wadkins didn't hold back when asked about the newest allegations against Mickelson and the state of pro golf.

His later statement would also outline how he perceives Mickelson's ego due to the gambling incident.

“It's disappointing and sad. It's sad that we have people in our game that think they're bigger than the game. And, obviously, Phil thinks he's bigger,” the 1995 Ryder Cup captain said.