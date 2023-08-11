While tensions between PGA Tour and LIV Golf players are relatively mild as of late, golfers from each side still will take a moment to throw the occasional jab at a player of the opposite tour. LIV stalwart and five-time major champion Phil Mickelson found himself in a tough spot on Thursday when it was revealed that he allegedly bet $1 billion during a 30-year span.

Mickelson, who's played in 12 Ryder Cups for Team USA, also allegedly tried to place a $400,000 wager on the United States to win the 2012 Ryder Cup in which he participated in. It is unknown whether he made the bet. Team Europe won the tournament by a point.

Rory McIlroy was a member of that winning team in 2012 and was asked if he heard about the book excerpt regarding Mickelson's gambling history. He responded with a comment that may not be taken lightly by Lefty fans.

“At least he can bet on the Ryder Cup this year because he won't be a part of it,” McIlroy said.

LIV players are not exempt from being selected and playing in the tournament, but Mickelson has done little to warrant his inclusion in this year's edition. Some LIV players will likely make the cut, including PGA Champion Brooks Koepka.

Rory McIlroy has been very outspoken about his disagreement with players leaving the PGA Tour for LIV, so it's easy to interpret this comment as a contentious jab at Phil Mickelson. It could also just be a playful poke that Mickelson understands is a joke and he could return the favor to McIlroy next time they meet on the course.