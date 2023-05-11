It’s safe to say Mark Daigneault should stick to coaching basketball. The Oklahoma City Thunder head coach teed it up with Phil Mickelson at LIV Golf’s Tulsa Pro-Am on Thursday, and teeing the ball up is the best thing he did.

Daigneault sent his opening tee shot right into the ground, catching more tee than the ball. Local media member TJ Eckert probably didn’t expect to be in the line of fire as he stood behind Daigneault, but the ball made its way toward him and harmlessly bounced off Eckert’s camera.

Daigneault led the Thunder to a 40-42 record and into the Western Conference play-in tournament this season after Oklahoma City failed to win more than 25 games in each of his first two seasons in charge. He finished second in NBA Coach of the Year Award voting.

LIV Golf heads to Tulsa, Okla. this weekend for its sixth tournament of the season and its third in the United States. All eyes will be on Oklahoma native Talor Gooch, who is red-hot after winning each of the last two LIV Golf events, in Singapore and Australia.

Gooch helped put together the Pro-Am in his home state, with proceeds from the day going to the Talor Gooch Foundation, whose goal is to give kids the opportunities to chase their dreams.

“I love my Oklahomans and so what we want to do is keep it local, we want to focus on kids, we want to give the next generations an opportunity to chase their dreams, whatever that may be,” Gooch said.