A name synonymous with Liverpool, Mohamed Salah believes the 2024-25 season will be his last with Liverpool.

“I had a good summer; I had a long time to stay with myself and think positive, as you know it's my last year in the club,” Salah told Sky Sports. “I just want to enjoy it. I don't want to think about it — I feel I'm free to play football and we'll see what happens next year.”

He continued pointing out that Liverpool doesn't seem interested in returning him.

“Nobody in the club has talked to me yet about contracts, so OK I'll play my last season and we'll see at the end of the season. It's not up to me.”

The 32-year-old is in the final year of his contract. In September 2023, Liverpool rejected a £150m offer from Al-Ittihad, a Saudi Arabian club in the Saudi Pro League.

Liverpool has not yet offered a meaningful contract extension. His current contract pays about $461K per week, or roughly $18.2M per season, and expires after this year.

When the media tried to talk to Liverpool manager Arne Slot about Salah's future, he sidestepped the question.

“At this moment [Salah] is one of ours and I am really happy with him being one of ours,” Slot said. “He played really well, but I don't talk about contracts.”

Reading into his admission and the unknown post-Liverpool future of Mohamed Salah

Ryan Reynolds, co-chairman of Wrexham AFC, made a tongue-in-cheek transfer pitch to Salah and was joined by Hugh Jackson to talk to the Egyptian superstar. Jackman shared some praise for Salah before getting into a bit.

“Mo Salah. I mean to be even in the same sentence as you is incredibly cool.”

@liverpoolfc Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds took their opportunity to send a message to Mo Salah 😅 @Premier League 🎬 ♬ original sound – Liverpool FC

It's probably too soon for Salah to take such a big downgrade in competition by joining Wrexham, but the world will have plenty of options for him. He and his representatives will hear from clubs in every league worldwide.

In 253 career appearances with Liverpool, Salah has 158 goals, 71 assists and just over 21,000 minutes played. He's also had stints with AS Roma, FC Basel, El Mokawloon, Fiorentina and Chelsea.