Liverpool has managed to stay at the top of the Premier League table without talisman Mo Salah, but it appears he's ready to finally return.
The Egyptian suffered a hamstring injury on international duty at the African Cup of Nations and while he did briefly feature for the Reds after that, Salah re-aggravated the issue. However, he was back in training on Wednesday and will be included in Jurgen Klopp's squad for their Europa League clash with Spartak Moscow on Thursday.
Mo Salah is included in our 23-man squad for the Europa League trip to Sparta Prague 👇
Mo Salah is back in training and back in Liverpool's squad to play Sparta Prague on Thursday 💪 pic.twitter.com/L8Sg0PPD0F
It's unknown if he'll suit up against the Russian giants, but considering Liverpool locks horns with Man City on Sunday in a crucial clash in regards to the title race, chances are Klopp will keep Salah sidelined until then. Overall, the striker missed four games.
In 2023-24, the 31-year-old has been terrific for the Merseysiders, bagging 15 goals and supplying nine assists in 21 Premier League appearances. Across all competitions, he's hit the back of the net 19 times. Yes, the Reds have countless options in the final third, but Salah is easily their most important because of his ability to not only finish but also serve as a top-notch playmaker.
Liverpool is currently one point clear of City in the standings with a 19-6-2 record. They're enjoying a five-game winning run right now, having beat Nottingham Forest last weekend courtesy of a dramatic Darwin Nunez winner at the death.
By the looks of it, Salah will be fit when the Cityzens travel to Anfield. The Reds definitely need him to be firing on all cylinders in this must-win fixture.