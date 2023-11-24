In anticipation of Saturday's Manchester City vs. Liverpool showdown, both Premier League titans have taken proactive measures

In anticipation of Saturday's high-stakes showdown between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, both Premier League titans have taken proactive measures, issuing letters to their respective supporters to emphasize the importance of responsible behavior, reported by GOAL.

The clubs are urging fans to refrain from engaging in unruly conduct, including the throwing of projectiles and participating in inappropriate chanting during the highly anticipated match. The cautionary move comes as a response to past instances of misconduct, and both Manchester City and Liverpool are keen on ensuring a respectful and orderly atmosphere within the stadium.

With just one point separating the two powerhouses in the Premier League standings, tensions are high leading up to the critical clash. Manchester City currently tops the table with 28 points from their first 12 games, while Liverpool closely trails with 27 points.

Concerns over potential disturbances during the fixture have prompted adjustments to the kickoff time. Despite Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressing discontent over the limited preparation time for his players due to the scheduling change, the match will kick off at 12:30 pm instead of the originally planned 5:30 pm local time.

The managerial rivalry between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp adds an extra layer of intrigue to the fixture. Guardiola has a slightly favorable record in Premier League encounters against Klopp, winning five out of 14 meetings, while Klopp has secured four victories.

The outcome of Saturday's match could significantly impact the title race, with a win for City potentially establishing a four-point lead over Liverpool. Both teams will then shift their focus to European competitions, with Manchester City facing RB Leipzig in the Champions League, and Liverpool hosting LASK in the Europa League in the subsequent week.