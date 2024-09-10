When it comes to professional wrestling, few Hall of Famers are as willing to get into the digital trenches to speak their minds and talk some you-know-what about one thing or another as Kevin Nash, the former “Big Daddy Cool Diesel” who might just have the most legendary feud of his career against LA Knight despite having never stepped foot in the ring together.

And now, in September of 2024, with his feud against the current United States Champion officially over, Nash has decided to take a step back and set his sights on the title holder who came before him: Logan Paul.

That's right, taking to his Kliq This podcast to discuss the current state of the industry, Nash decided to take a pretty incredible shot at the ‘Maverick” for being a part-timer, being paid a ton to work very little while the boys are in the trenches on the house show scene without so much as a thank you.

“He's not one of the boys. Where would he learn that s**t at? Where is he going up and down talking jargon? In the building? Everybody is in their own motorcoach. There is no interaction. There is no socialization. You don't become one of the boys just because you're around them,” Nash explained bia Fightful.

“From what I heard, he's making five million bucks for limited (dates), and all those other guys are out there making house shows, f**k you. F**k you. That's from the boys. F**k you. I don't give a f**k how many people are following you. If it said you have 24 million road scholars following you, you're f**king Jesus. You have a bunch of idiots.”

Now, if that was the end of the story, it probably wouldn't be much more than a minor blip on the professional wrestling landscape, as again, Nash is known to make some salacious claims on his podcast and is even willing to pick a fight or two if someone dukes back, but what really makes things interesting is Paul's response, as he took plenty of shots right back at the former champ instead of letting it fade into obscurity.

Logan Paul doesn't know Kevin Nash but hates him right back

So, what did Paul have to say about Nash's comments, and, just out of curiosity, does the “Maverick” even know who he is?

Well, the first answer is pretty obvious, as Paul, too, loves to fight and will go to bat against anyone, especially now that he's off of WWE television for the foreseeable future, but by even his own admission, this wasn't some massively personal takedown, as he doesn't even know who Nash is all that well.

“I got people messaging me. They're like, ‘Kevin Nash is talking s**t about you.' I said, ‘D**n. Who is Kevin Nash?' I mean that. I'm unfamiliar with this guy, which I think is his problem. I'm not as versed in the WWE and wrestling as I should be, as my peers are, but then how am I so much better than all of them?” Paul declared.

“I don't have the answer to all of these questions. I don't know how I can be the best in WWE, at least one of the best, I'm surely a top fiver, and I don't even do it full-time. Imagine if I did learn a little bit. Imagine if I devoted, became one of the boys [laughs]. Learned the difference between a shoot and a work. Would that make me a champion? F**k me? F**k you. You're one of the old guys who is bitter that I am better at your job than you ever were. That makes you pathetic. This will be my sport, and I will continue to make guys like you eat your words when I devote a little bit of time to it. F**k me? F**k you.”

Alright, does Paul actually not know who Nash is, or is that just an even deeper burn on “Diesel,” calling him irrelevant in a way that probably burns a whole lot more than simply calling him irrelevant or Shawn Michaels' hanger-on? Honestly, it really wouldn't be too surprising to learn that Paul doesn't know much about Nash's career, as he probably didn't watch too many of his matches with Hurricane Helms while trying to become a high flyer who finishes his foes with the “Hangman” Adam Page special Buckshot Lariet. Still, whether this feud is based on a burn or some simple ignorance, it's clear Paul was affected by Nash's comments and spent a few minutes cutting a promo on him when WWE likely would have sided against it.

And the best part? You just know Paul will have something to say as a response on the next edition of his podcast, kicking this feud down the line even further.