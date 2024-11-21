Logan Paul has found himself at the center of another controversy, this time for a stunt that’s left the BBC and viewers stunned. The YouTuber-turned-WWE-star sent a lookalike to impersonate him during an interview for a documentary examining his cryptocurrency practices, TMZ reports. The incident has raised fresh questions about Paul’s approach to both business and public accountability.

♬ original sound – BBC Three @bbcthree “Rather than defend himself against the allegations we’ve been investigating, Logan (Paul) decided to troll us.” Logan Paul is one of the biggest influencers in the world, but he has faced criticism for his role in promoting various cryptocurrency projects. Matt Shea investigates the allegations against him and the power of his influence Watch #LoganPaulBadInfluence? now on #iPlayer

A Fake Logan and a Furious Reporter

BBC reporter Matt Shea traveled to Puerto Rico to meet Paul at his gym, a location specifically chosen by the internet personality's team. Shea had been chasing the interview for months as part of the documentary Logan Paul: Bad Influence?, which explores allegations surrounding Paul’s cryptocurrency dealings.

Upon arrival, Shea noticed an oddly theatrical atmosphere, with cameras and a pre-staged setup that hinted something wasn’t quite right. His suspicions were confirmed when he came face-to-face with Rodney Petersen, a Paul doppelganger better known for being choked out by Nate Diaz in a 2023 altercation. Petersen insisted he was the real deal, but Shea wasn’t buying it. The interaction quickly turned bizarre, with protestors storming in carrying signs featuring Shea’s face and shouting anti-BBC slogans.

Frustrated, Shea walked out, declaring, “Let’s get out of here, I’m not doing this.” The prank capped a months-long effort by the BBC to secure Paul’s comments on allegations that he promoted crypto projects without disclosing his financial interests, potentially misleading his fans.

A Stunt That Backfires

Paul’s choice to use a stand-in has sparked criticism, with many seeing it as a calculated move to dodge accountability. The BBC documentary claims to have uncovered new evidence supporting accusations that Paul profited from undisclosed stakes in cryptocurrency ventures. Critics argue that this stunt distracts from the serious questions about transparency and ethics in influencer-driven investments.

Rodney Petersen, the man behind the impersonation, is no stranger to viral moments but didn’t help Paul’s case in appearing credible. The stunt might have entertained some, but it risks overshadowing any defense Logan Paul could offer against the documentary’s claims.

For now, the spectacle underscores a troubling pattern of deflection when faced with tough questions. Whether the stunt will harm Paul’s reputation or simply add to his persona as a provocateur remains to be seen.