Things have been a bit rocky for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since the introduction of Phase 5. But hope is on the horizon with the upcoming Loki Season 2. But there's just one hitch: Jonathan Majors, who plays Kang, has been hit with allegations of misconduct and assault after the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

This has complicated Kang's role in the MCU and Marvel Studios' plans. The new trailer for Loki Season 2 suggests Kang remains a central figure. But it also hints at an intriguing alternative from Marvel's deep comic lore.

Now, enter Ravonna Renslayer. If recalled in the first season of MCU's Loki, Judge Ravonna Renslayer sought the TVA's founder for real freedom.



But more than that, Ravonna is an obscure Marvel character who has a history with Kang and even took on his mantle. Fans speculate that Loki Season 2 could adapt this storyline. After all, Ravonna's pursuit of power aligns with Kang's goals, potentially replacing him.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The finale of Loki Season 1 saw Ravonna on a quest for power. The trailer shows her alongside Victor Timely, hinting at Kang's involvement. The only question for Loki Season 2 now is; Will Ravonna and Kang's complex relationship play out, or will Ravonna overthrow Kang? Her trajectory echoes her comic counterpart's, suggesting a major plot twist.

If this unfolds in Loki Season 2, Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Ravonna Renslayer could be the new face of Kang in the MCU, setting the stage for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Though the path remains uncertain, this is a chance for the MCU to change the timeline without Kang.