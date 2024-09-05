ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Bellator San Diego: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Alexander Shabliy continues with the co-main event fight in the welterweight division between Lorenz Larkin and Levan Chokheli. Larkin won in his PFL debut with a first-round knockout his last time out meanwhile, Chokheli has won three in a row most recently getting a first-round knockout in his last fight. With that said, check out our Bellator San Diego odds series for our Larkin-Chokheli prediction and pick.

Lorenz Larkin (26-8) has now won 8 out of his last 10 fights and he had a successful PFL debut with a first-round knockout of Alan Dominguez in his last fight. With this fight being his last fight on his contract, Larkin will be looking to make a statement in hopes of getting a new contract when he takes on Georgia’s Levan Chokheli this Saturday night.

Levan Chokheli (13-2), after suffering a defeat to Goiti Yamauchi four fights ago has gone on to win each of his next three fights. He will be searching for his biggest win yet in his Bellator career when he takes on UFC and Bellator veteran Lorenz Larkin this Saturday night in San Diego.

Here are the Bellator San Diego Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Bellator San Diego Odds: Lorenz Larkin-Levan Chokheli Odds

Lorenz Larkin: -110

Levan Chokheli: -110

Over 2.5 rounds: N/A

Under 2.5 rounds: N/A

Why Lorenz Larkin Will Win

As Bellator San Diego approaches this Saturday night, the welterweight clash between Lorenz Larkin and Levan Chokheli is shaping up to be a potential show-stealer. While Chokheli is a rising talent, there are compelling reasons to believe that the veteran Lorenz Larkin will emerge victorious.

Larkin, with his wealth of experience, brings a level of seasoning to the cage that Chokheli simply can’t match. At 37 years old, Larkin has faced some of the toughest competition in both the UFC and Bellator, giving him a significant edge in high-pressure situations.

The California native’s striking prowess is well-documented, with his ability to blend power and technique making him a constant threat on the feet. Larkin’s diverse arsenal, including his devastating leg kicks and precise counter-punching, could pose serious problems for the younger Chokheli.

Moreover, Larkin’s recent performances have shown he’s still at the top of his game. He’s feeling better than ever, noting that his body has been “looking better” and that he might be “Benjamin Button,” getting better with age. This confidence and physical prime could be crucial factors in the fight’s outcome.

While this is the last fight on Larkin’s current Bellator contract, the uncertainty about his future could serve as additional motivation. Larkin will likely be looking to make a statement and showcase his value to potential suitors, whether that’s Bellator or other promotions.

Expect Lorenz Larkin to leverage his experience, striking acumen, and renewed vigor to secure a decisive victory at Bellator San Diego, potentially setting himself up for bigger opportunities in the future.

Why Levan Chokheli Will Win

As Bellator San Diego approaches this Saturday night, the welterweight clash between Levan Chokheli and veteran Lorenz Larkin is generating significant buzz. While Larkin brings a wealth of experience, there are compelling reasons to believe that the rising star Chokheli will emerge victorious.

At just 27 years old, Chokheli brings youth and explosive power to this matchup against the 37-year-old Larkin. This age advantage could prove crucial in a sport where speed and reflexes play significant roles. Chokheli’s recent performances have been nothing short of impressive, riding a three-fight winning streak into this bout.

The Georgian fighter’s striking prowess is particularly noteworthy, with 10 of his 13 wins coming by knockout or technical knockout. His devastating frontkick finish of Sabah Homasi at Bellator 299 showcased his ability to end fights in spectacular fashion. This power punching could pose serious problems for Larkin, who has faced some struggles in recent years.

While Larkin is undoubtedly a tough opponent, Chokheli’s combination of youth, power, and recent success make him a formidable challenge. Expect Levan Chokheli to leverage these advantages and potentially secure a statement victory at Bellator San Diego, further cementing his status as a rising force in the welterweight division.

Final Lorenz Larkin-Levan Chokheli Prediction & Pick

The welterweight clash between Lorenz Larkin and Levan Chokheli at Bellator San Diego promises to be an intriguing battle of experience versus rising talent. Larkin, at 37, brings a wealth of high-level experience and technical striking, while the 27-year-old Chokheli offers youth and explosive power. Larkin’s veteran savvy and diverse skill set could be key, but Chokheli’s recent momentum and knockout ability make him a dangerous opponent. Given Larkin’s experience advantage and Chokheli’s power, this fight could go either way. However, Larkin’s technical striking and ability to adapt mid-fight might give him a slight edge. Expect a competitive, back-and-forth battle with Larkin potentially securing a close decision victory.

Final Lorenz Larkin-Levan Chokheli Prediction & Pick: Lorenz Larkin (-110), Over 2.5 Rounds