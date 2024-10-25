The Los Angeles Chargers enter Week 8 with a 3-3 record and have a home matchup against the New Orleans Saints. While the Bolts have lost three of their last four games, they are facing a struggling New Orleans team at home. Ahead of the matchup with the Saints, we'll be making our Chargers Week 8 Bold Predictions.

The Chargers played in a Monday night game against the Cardinals that very few people watched. If you're one of the many who missed it, you missed a great performance from Justin Herbert. The quarterback threw for 349 yards but could not get into the end zone. After settling for five field goals, they lost 17-15. Now at .500, LA looks to climb back over at home.

Meanwhile, the Saints were blown out on Thursday night by the Denver Broncos. They will be without Rashid Shaheed for the remainder of the season but may get Chris Olave back in this game. Derek Carr remains out with an oblique injury. Before the Saints travel to Los Angeles, we'll reveal our Chargers Week 8 predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Justin Herbert will throw for over 300 yards again

The most amazing part of Herbert's performance on Monday was that Quentin Johnston was out. Without his top receiver, Herbert hit tight end Will Dissly for 80 yards and eight other receivers throughout the game. Johnston, Dissly, and Ladd McConkey all missed practice at some point this week and may not play. Even without those guys, the offensive line has not been good enough to establish a run game.

Hayden Hurst has returned to practice so that tight end might be available for Herbert. No matter who the receivers are, Herbert should be able to tear up the Saints' defense. They have been ravaged by injuries and have not stopped any offense in weeks. That includes a Broncos' attack that could not establish a passing game last week.

JK Dobbins breaks out of a slump with 75 yards and a touchdown

Javonte Williams entered last Thursday's game coming off one of the worst performances of his career. With a 23-yard game against the Chargers behind him, no one knew what to expect on Thursday. He rushed for a season-high 88 yards and punched in two scores.

JK Dobbins comes in off a disappointing 40-yard performance and should excel in this game.

The Chargers' offensive line has been brutal this season and continues to deal with injuries. With the Saints' defense continuing to struggle, the run game should improve this week. If it does not, Harbaugh, Greg Roman, and the Chargers' brass will have many questions to answer. Even with their injuries, Dobbins should improve.

With those wide receiver and tight end injuries, Dobbins will also be targeted in the passing game. All of that will combine for 75 total yards and a touchdown for the running back.

The Chargers get back in the win column with a 7+ point victory

The Chargers will beat the Saints convincingly on Sunday, winning by at least seven points. While the Chargers' offense has not been impressive this year, they do not have a tough challenge ahead of them. New Orleans has allowed 84 points in their last two games to Baker Mayfield and Bo Nix. Expect LA to get out and run all over Dennis Allen's squad.

A win would be the Chargers' fourth this season, which is key in the AFC Wild Card race. As the Chiefs continue to win, an AFC West title continues to elude the rest of the division. That is okay for Harbaugh's team, however, as there are plenty of Wild Card spots to grab. With the Jets and Dolphins faltering early this season, there are spots open in the race.

FanDuel has the Chargers as seven-point favorites at home on Sunday. The over/under is 40.5 and the moneyline is -335 in favor of LA.